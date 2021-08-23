Deadly Flash Floods Increasing Globally With Climate Change

On August 21, up to 17 inches of rain inundated parts of middle Tennessee in less than 24 hours.

The storm turned streets into rushing rivers and caused widespread damage.

At least 21 people died, and more remain missing.

NPR reports that as a result of climate change, flash floods are becoming more common all around the world.

The deadly floods over the weekend were the second major flooding event in Tennessee this year.

In March, torrential rain flooded parts of Nashville, killing at least four people.

Just this summer, over 180 people were killed in flash floods in Germany and Belgium following record-breaking rains.

In Central China, at least 25 people drowned after being trapped by rising water, .

And over 100 people in western India died after heavy rain triggered flash floods and massive landslides.

NPR points out that the most recent floods in Tennessee also underscore how climate change can drive flooding far from the coasts.

A 2015 analysis showed that despite being landlocked, about a quarter-million Tennessee residents live in places that are prone to flooding.

