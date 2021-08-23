Police looking for man that allegedly struck motorcycle driver and fled from the scene

MAN IN THE HOSPITAL ANDANOTHER MAN ON THE RUN FROMPOLICE.

A MAN ON A MOTORCYECLT- BONED AN SUV AS IT TURNEDIN IT'S PATH.

E MOTHTOYCLERCDRIVER IS IN THE HOSPITALFIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE ASPICOLE LOOK FORTH E SUSPECT.WMAR 2 NEWS'S DON HARRISON SHAMORE.Trac Ak:nne Arundel countypolice are looking for someonewho they say hit a motorcylcedriver and then fled the scene2 o'clock in the morningSaturday.

Police tell us 30year oldon Rald Clark Jr., ofSevern, hit Kadem Hodge as hewas driving on Baltimore &Annapolis Blvd in Linthicum.Police say after Clark hitHodge, Clark left the scene onfoot and lipoce were not ableto locate him.

Sot: It's justa matter of tracking him downnow.

The warrent has beenturned over to the Sheriff'soffice for service and as soonas we take him into custody hewill be charged.

Track: Policehave the address for Clark.There is no shortage ofwittnesses for this crash,Clark had three passangers inthe car with him that stadyeon the scene.

Stand up: Clarkwas heading north on B & ABoulevard when he tried tomake a left turn on GveroRidge Ct., right into thepathway of the motorcycle.Sot: The morctoyclist operartowas ejected and sufferedserious surgery and is nowhospitalized in criticalcondition.

Track: By runningaway from the crash, policesay Ronald Clark Jr. add adelot more trouble for himself.Sot: It definitely exacerbatecituati.

OnIf you remaionnscene, it's a trafficaccident, that's why we callit an accident, there'snothing intentional about itUntil the point where yourefuse To render aid to thevictim who inos w inhe troadway, You have failed toprovide information aboutyourself and now you've fled.So now you have charges forleaving the scene of anaccident and failing toprovide nfiormation and othertraffic related charges.Track: Court recordshow sarClk has several priorcharges including theft,assault and a driving whileimpard icharge in 2019.

Whenpolice find him, Clark willhave several other chargesadded to that list.

