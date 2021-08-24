US FDA approves first COVID-19 vaccine

Those have been waiting for fullapproval.

Should go get your shot.

Now.A critical step to get more americansvaccinated.

The Food and DrugAdministration has now granted itsfirst full approval of the coronavirusvaccine.

Nine months after the firstdose of the fighter bio in tech vaccinewas administered in the U.

S.

Theirefforts to move as quickly as possiblehave in no way sacrificed scientificstandards or the integrity of ourprocess.

The vaccine has beenauthorized for emergency use in the USsince mid december for people aged 16and older in May.

That authorizationwas extended to people 12 and older.

No,While some health experts say thedecision may motivate people stillhesitant to get the shot.

Others arenot so sure.

But what I worry is thatthey may just come up with anotherreason for why they don't want to getit.

Full approval allows fighter toadvertise the vaccine which will bemarketed as community and opens thedoor for more businesses schools andofficials to issue vaccine mandatesmonday's move.

Already having an impact.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced thevaccine mandate for all new york cityschool staff vaccine mandates do havean impact, especially in people who areon the fence that protects other people,protects people in your family,protects people in your workplace.That's another important reason to getvaccinated.

This all comes asvaccination rates are starting to tickup.

Last week the us reported more thanone million daily vaccinations forthree days in a row.

I'm Jamie Graydonreporting