LifeMinute's Band to Watch: Monarch Debut Single 'The Fray'

The members of the rock band Monarch are finding new life in the music world.

The group was formed when Red Sun Rising guitarist and songwriter Ryan Williams, along with James Lascu and Matt Puhy, the rhythm section of the band Wilson, got together after both bands broke up in 2019.

The three musicians and label mates spent five years crossing paths all over the world, performing nearly 1000 shows between their bands.

Once they decided to link up, all that was left to do was find a vocalist.

Despite the challenge of having to hold auditions virtually due to COVID-19, the guys were blown away by Sebastian Duke's voice and asked him to join the band.

We got the chance to sit down with Williams and Duke, whose band name was inspired by the monarch butterfly, representing rebirth.

They filled us in on their new music, including their debut single 'The Fray,' which is already attracting new and old fans alike.