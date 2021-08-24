Reservation Dogs S01E04 What About Your Dad

Reservation Dogs 1x04 What About Your Dad - Next on Season 1 Episode 4 - Promo Trailer HD - The town gets ready for Bear’s rapper father to come into town and perform at the local IHS conference.

From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

The show’s first-of-its-kind Indigenous creative team invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.