On A Positive Note: Connecting With Vets

On this edition of On A Positive Note, we share the stories of a Windsor chef's long history of hosting breakfast meetups for military veterans, a 19-year-old woman on her way to setting a world record for youngest woman to fly around the world on her own and a man celebrating his 100th birthday in style by parachuting onto a San Diego beach.
Bay Street Likely To Open On Firm Note
RTTNews
Canadian shares look headed for a firm start Monday morning, tracking positive cues from European markets and strong commodity..