Torrance Police: More Than 300 Stolen Recall Election Ballots Found In Vehicle Of Suspect

The theft of hundreds of stolen California recall election ballots is being investigated by Torrance police’s Special Investigations Division, the U.S. Postal Service and the LA County District Attorney Public Integrity Unit.
Tom Wait reports.
The theft of hundreds of stolen California recall election ballots is being investigated by Torrance police’s Special Investigations Division, the U.S. Postal Service and the LA County District Attorney Public Integrity Unit.
Tom Wait reports.
Police in Torrance, California, on Tuesday were investigating the discovery of about 300 recall election ballots in a vehicle..