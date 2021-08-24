Audi RS 3 lap record on the Nordschleife - Frank Stripper

With a time of 7: 40.748 minutes, the new Audi RS 3 sedan is the fastest compact model on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

In June, Frank Stippler, racing and development driver Audi Sport improved the previous lap record in this class by 4.64 seconds.

Above all, the torque splitter with its fully variable torque distribution on the rear axle contributed to the successful record drive - Vorsprung durch Technik.

The setup is completed by the semi-slick tires from the Pirelli P Zero “Trofeo R” brand, available for the first time ex works, the 19-inch ceramic brake system at the front and the RS sports suspension plus with adaptive damper control.

It adapts each damper individually and permanently to the road conditions, the driving situation and the mode selected in Audi drive select.

Two setups for different racetracks are stored in the RS Performance mode - on the one hand, a comfortable set-up for uneven tracks such as the Nordschleife, where it is important to minimize large vertical excitations while maintaining high lateral dynamics, and on the other hand, a sporty setup for flat racetracks such as the Hockenheimring.

With the ceramic brake system and the adaptive chassis, the legendary five-cylinder high-performance engine in the RS 31 delivers a top speed of 290 km / h - the best value in the segment.

And even with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds, the RS 3 is top of the class.