Afghanistan: Amrulleh Salleh says dire state in Andarab, Taliban not allowing food | Oneindia News

Afghanistan: Amrulleh Salleh says dire state in Andarab, Taliban not allowing food

Afghanistan's acting President Amrullah Saleh has highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Andarab valley; The future of India-Afghanistan trade, which is worth more than a billion dollars, hangs in the balance; Congress is firefighting in Chhattisgarh, as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's minister TS Singh Deo has laid claim to the top post, demanding a rotational chief ministership; Random testing in a school at Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district found eight students and two parents positive for Covid-19.

