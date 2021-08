Afghanistan: Evacuation at ‘max effort’ as deadline looms

A Royal Airforce commander has said his troops are working at "max effort" to evacuate as many people as possible from Afghanistan before the August 31st deadline.

Air Commodore David Manning said more than 6,000 people have already been removed, adding: "in terms of military airlift, this is as big as it gets".

Report by Buseld.

