Statewide school mask mandate vote

MATT, GOOD MORNING.MATT: RIGHT NOW THERE INOSSCHOOL MASK MANDATE STATEWIDINEMASSACHUSETTS, ONLY STRONGRECOMMENDATIONS FROM DESE.BUT THAT COULD SOON CHANGE.THE STATE’S EDUCATION BOARD WILLVOTE TODAY ON WHETHER THEEDUCATION COMMISSIONER CAN HAVETHE AUTHORITY TO MANDATE MASKSIN SCHOOLS.COMMISSIONER JEFFREY RILEYREQUESTED THAT AUTHORITY LASTWEEK.HE WANTS TO REQUIRE ALL STUDTSENAND STAFF TO WEAR MASKS AT LEASTUNTIL OCTOBER 1.AFTER THAT, MIDDLE AND HIGHSCHOOLS WOULD BE ABLE TO LTIFTHE MANDATE FOR VACCINATEDSTUDENTS AND STAFF, IF 80% OFPELEOP IN THE SCHOOL AREVACCINATED.UNVACCINATED STUDENTS AND STAFFWOULD STILL BE REQUIRED TO WEARMASKS.WE’LL BE ON TOP OTHF IS STORYALL DAY AND WILL BRING YOU MOREAS LRN