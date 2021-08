MoD 'preparing for worst' over Afghanistan deadline

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says the Ministry of Defence is "preparing for the worst" as efforts continue to extend the 31st August deadline for evacuating people from Afghanistan.

His comments come ahead of a virtual meeting of G7 leaders hosted by British prime minister Boris Johnson.

Report by Buseld.

