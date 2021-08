Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Tuesday, August 24, 2021

IS ALSO HIGHLY ENCOURAGINGSTUDTENS TO WEAR MASKS.SO MUCH HEAVY NEWS THISMORNING.

NIKKI, LET'S SWIHTCGEARS AND LET'S TRY TO PUMPOURSELVES UP JUST A LITTLE BIT.IT'S HARD TO DO SOMETIMES ON ATUESDAY MORNING, BUT CAME HOMETHIS WEEKEND AND SAW PUMPKINSFOR SALE.

CAN YOU BELIEVE ITFOR THE FIRST TIME AND KNOWTHAT THEVY'E BEEN OUT OF HOBBYLOBBY AND, YOU KNOW, WAL-MARTIN THAT KIND OF THING.

BUT