Afghan on Britain’s No-Fly List Was Flown to the U.K. During Kabul Evacuation
Afghan on Britain’s No-Fly List Was Flown to the U.K. During Kabul Evacuation

A person from Afghanistan on Britain's no-fly list has accidentally been flown from Afghanistan as part of the UK’s evacuation from the war-torn country.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.