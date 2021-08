Paralympics 2020: India sends its biggest contingent, Tek Chand to be the flag bearer |Oneindia News

Javelin thrower Tek Chand has been named the new flag bearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Rio Paralympic Games gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu was originally designated as the flag-bearer of the Indian squad.

