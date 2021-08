A Belhaven family says COVID-19 tore through their household.

SHE EXPLAINED TO US HOWMONOCLONAL ANTIBODYTREATMENT HELPED HER GETBETTER..

..THE MISENARS BATTLEWITH COVID 19 STARTED ONEWEEK AGO, WHEN 6 YEAR ODLSHEPPARD CAME HOME WITH AHEADACHE....THEY THOUG HTIT WAS PROBABLY NOTHINGBUT...<RACHEL MISENAR:WE HAD SOME AT HOME TESTAND SMY HUSBAND, SETH, TESTEDHIM AND HE HAD COVID.