Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle!

Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle!.

David Khari Webber Chappelle turns 48 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the comedian.

1.

He was once booed off the stage of Apollo Theater during the start of his career.

2.

He was nicknamed “The Kid” by Whoopi Goldberg.

3.

Chappelle was inspired by Hugh Hefner to create “Chappelle’s Show.”.

4.

Prince selected Chappelle’s impersonation of "The Purple One" as the cover art for his single, “Breakfast Can Wait.”.

5.

He has been in advertisements for both Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle!