The mask debate in schools will continue in Pinellas and Polk counties Tuesday.
Https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/local-news/pinellas-and-polk-county-school-boards-to-discuss-mask-changes
The mask debate in schools will continue in Pinellas and Polk counties Tuesday.
Https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/local-news/pinellas-and-polk-county-school-boards-to-discuss-mask-changes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The coronavirus is disrupting more classrooms in Florida while lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis argue..