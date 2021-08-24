Bay Area preparing for Afghanistan refugees

In the Bay Area, the East Bay Afghan community is mobilizing finding shelter, gathering food, clothes and even finding people to help with legal assistance.

AFGHANISTAN REFUGE.

A BAY AREA CONGRESSMAN SAYS RIGHT NOW THE CITY IS WORKING WITH THE STATE DEPARTMENT... OFFERING UP ANY HELP TO GET REFUGEES INTO THE BAY AREA. AND OVERNIGHT THE C-E-O OF AIR-B-N-B ANNOUNCING THAT THE COMPANY WILL START HOUSING AS MANY 20 THOUSAND REFUGEES AROUND THE WORLD FOR FREE. BRIAN CHESKY SAYING THE COMPANY WILL BE PAYING FOR THE HOMES... BUT SAID IT'S ONLY POSSIBLE THANKS TO THE HOME OWNERS.. HE SAID QUOTE... THE DISPLACEMENT AND RESETTLEMENT OF AFGHAN REFUGEES IN THE U-S AND ELSEWHERE IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST HUMANITARIAN CRISES OF OUR TIME... WE FEEL A RESPONSIBILITY TO STEP UP.