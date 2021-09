Hyram Yarbro's 10 Minute Routine for Oil Control & Sun Protection

Skincare master Hyram Yarbro reveals his minimal 10 minute routine for his hair and face.

He shares some vital tips for cleansing and moisturizing oily skin as well as the best methods to apply a light day serum.

Hyram also explains the importance of moisturizing your lips before using a balm and how to properly apply cologne to ensure it lasts the day.