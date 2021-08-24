Top 10 Craziest Challenges MrBeast Has Done

For this list, we’ll be looking at the funniest, most insane, and most creative challenges ever seen on the MrBeast YouTube channel.

This internet sensation knows no bounds!

This internet sensation knows no bounds!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the funniest, most insane, and most creative challenges ever seen on the MrBeast YouTube channel.

Our countdown includes I Put 10 Million Legos in Friend’s House, Playing Battleship With Real Ships, I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive, and more!