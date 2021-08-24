Top 20 Worst Movies of the 90s

You can erase these films from your memory.
For this list, we’ll be looking at what’s considered the absolute worst that 90s cinema had to offer.
You can erase these films from your memory.
For this list, we’ll be looking at what’s considered the absolute worst that 90s cinema had to offer.
You can erase these films from your memory.
For this list, we’ll be looking at what’s considered the absolute worst that 90s cinema had to offer.
Our countdown includes “Cool World”, "Striptease", “Street Fighter”, “Speed 2: Cruise Control”, "Batman & Robin", and more!
We’re not saying the movies are necessarily bad for telling these jokes, just that said characters should probably get some new..
Movies of micromagnets created by researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) could further our..