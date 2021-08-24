Bella Thorne Breaks Down Her Best Looks, from Disney's "Shake It Up" to "Habit"

Bella Thorne breaks down her favorite wardrobes and costumes from her appearances on TV and film.

Thorne talks about collaborating with directors and the wardrobe department to style her characters, doing her own on-screen makeup, and unexpectedly making lifelong friendships on set.

From Disney's "Shake It Up" to her upcoming film "Habit," Thorne shares which outfits and accessories from her characters could have easily been in her personal wardrobe.

“Habit” starring Bella Thorne is available VOD now!