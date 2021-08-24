Maya and the Three on Netflix | Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for the Netflix animated miniseries Maya and the Three, directed by Jorge R.

Gutiérrez.

It features the voices of Sandra Equihua, Jorge R.

Gutiérrez, Jeff Ranjo, Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza, Stephanie Beatriz, Joaquín Cosio, Kate del Castillo, Gael García Bernal, Wyclef Jean, Diego Luna, Alfred Molina, Cheech Marin, Rita Moreno and Zoe Saldana.

Maya and the Three Release Date: Fall 2021 on Netflix After you watch Maya and the Three drop a review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!