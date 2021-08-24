TikToker reveals ‘mind-blowing’ life hack for keeping track of your AirPods

A TikTok user is blowing minds online after sharing how to physically attach AirPods to a MacBook.This new tip, which offers a way to “store” your Airpods on your computer, originally went viral thanks to CNN Underscored.However, the hack took off even more after comedian Gus Constantellisdemonstrated it on the app.In the video, Constantellis takes out his AirPods and hangs them in the top right corner of his MacBook screen.This works because many MacBook models have magnets on them that help the computer stay closed tightly.TikTok users had wide-ranging reactions to the trick, but many called it “mind-blowing”