10 Most Powerful Mythological Creatures In Assassin's Creed Games

For this list, we'll be breaking down the most fearsome creatures of myth and legend from Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla.

Today, we’re looking at the most powerful mythological creatures in “Assassin’s Creed” games.

Welcome to MojoPlays!

Welcome to MojoPlays!

Today, we’re looking at the most powerful mythological creatures in “Assassin’s Creed” games.

For this list, we'll be breaking down the most fearsome creatures of myth and legend from Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla.

Our list includes Medusa, Steinnbjorn, Minotaur, Fenrir, Cyclopes and more!