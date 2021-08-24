Woman stuns TikTok with ‘genius’ hack for removing corn from the cob

A life hack for how to get corn off the cobhas plenty of TikTok users scratching theirheads.

The bizarre kitchen tip is gainingattention thanks to user @creativescraps.Her video of the hack, which uses abucket and a bundt cake pan to get corn offthe cob, now has more than 5 million views.In her video, @creativescapes shows herhusband stuffing corn into the bundt cake pan,which is sitting inside a large bucket.As the video continues, @creativescaps’husband successfully pushes two ears of cornthrough the hole in the cake pan.In seconds, almost all of thecorn comes right off the cob.TikTokers were mostly blown away by thehack.

Many called it “genius” or “amazing”.“You’re onto somethinghere,” one user wrote.“That’s a thing of beauty,” another added.“Actually pretty neat,” another wrote.In the comments, @creativescaps wenton to say that this is how she plans on removingcorn from the cob moving forward.The whole setup, she wrote,cost about $9 at Walmart