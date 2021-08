Happier Than Ever on Disney+ with Billie Eilish | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ documentary music movie Happier Than Ever, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne.

It features Billie Eilish, Finneas, Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Happier Than Ever Release Date: September 3, 2021 on Disney+ After you watch Happier Than Ever drop a review.

