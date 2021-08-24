Caldor Fire Evacuees Hoping For Good News

Rachel Wulff talked about what evacuees are faced with as they remain separated from their homes.
She also talks about what firefighters are doing to stop the Caldor Fire.
Some residents of the area in and around Pollock Pines are at a shelter in Camino where they have been for up to two weeks...
Rachel Wulff was at a shelter in Cameron Park talking with one man who has been evacuated from his home due to the Caldor Fire.