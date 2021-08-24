Tom Holland, Zendaya Attend Wedding Together

"Tomdaya" is still going strong!
Rumoured couple Tom Holland and Zendaya continue to fuel romance rumours after they were spotted attending a wedding together over the weekend.
The 'Spider Man: No Way Home' costars shared a tender moment during a pals wedding in L.A. over the weekend.
A rare look at the very private couple.