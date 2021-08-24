Kathy Hochul Makes History As New York's First Woman Governor, But Women's Rights Advocates Say There's A Long Way To Go
With Kathy Hochul's inauguration, there are now nine women serving as governors in the United States.

That number ties a record, but women's rights advocates say there is still a long way to go; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.