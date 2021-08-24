New York Struggling With Lack Of Special Needs Care Workers

There's a looming crisis in the care of New York's special needs residents.
Some say group homes and day rehabilitation programs are turning the vulnerable away because there aren't enough workers; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
