Orchard Park farm feeds thousands a year, now they're raising funds to keep it

Marketing manager Hamadi Ali says their farms grow food native to their homelands.

They farm on 15 of those acres right now and have produced more than 55,000 pounds of food in just over four months.

In mid-May they gained access to 37 acres of land.

IT IS READY TO WELCOME AND SUPPORT REFUGEES.

SINCE 2008-- ERIE COUNTY HAS WELCOMEDMORE THAN THIRTEEN THOUSANDREFUGEES... FROM FORTYCOUNTRIES.

BARI ZEIGER//DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT AND ADMINISTRATION THE PROVIDENCE FARM COLLECTIVE BRINGS TOGETHER IMMIGRANT, REFUGEE AND UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES TO HELP TEACH AND SUPPORT THEM. BARI ZEIGER "THERE HAS TO BE A CALL TO ACTION TO UPLIFT COMMUNITIES OF COLOR WHO HAVE INCREDIBLE SKILLS IN AGRICULTURE AND ACTUALLY INSURE THEY CAN BE STEWARDS OF LAND, HAVE LAND OWNERSHIP." IN MID MAY THEY GAINED ACCESS TO 37 ACRES OF LAND.

THEY FARM ON 15 OF THOSE ACRES RIGHT NOW, AND HAVE PRODUCED MORE THAN 55- THOUSAND POUNDS OF FOOD IN JUST OVER FOUR MONTHS. MARKETING MANAGER HAMADI ALI SAYS THEIR FARMS GROW FOOD NATIVE TO THEIR HOMELANDS. HAMADI ALI//MARKETS MANAGER FOR PFC//FROM SOMALIA "WHEN WE ARRIVED IN THIS COUNTY, YOU GO TO THE SUPERMARKET AND LOOK AROUND AND DON'T FIND WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING FOR." THIS FARM IS THE ONLY ONE IN THE STATE, FOR EXAMPLE, THAT GROWS AFRICAN MAIZE NOW PROVIDENCE FARM COLLECTIVE IS PARTNERING WITH THE WESTERN NEW YORK LAND CONSERVANCY TO ENSURE THE LONGEVITY OF THE LAND.

BARI ZEIGER "IT CAN NEVER BECOME THAT GAS STATION OR THAT STRIP MALL AND THAT'S REALLY IMPORTANT IN SUCCESSION PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE GENERATION OF FARMERS." THEIR GOAL IS TO RAISE TWO POINT THREE MILLION DOLLARS BY DECEMBER 31, 2022 FOR LAND PURCHASE AND PROPERTY IMPROVEMENTS.

THEY NEED AT LEAST HALF A MILLION DOLLARS JUST TO BUY THE LAND.

BARI ZEIGER "IT'S NOT A DROP IN THE OCEAN, IT'S A BIG AMOUNT OF MONEY." BARI ZEIGER "THERE ARE TENSIONS THROUGHOUT THE WORLD AND HERE IS A PLACE WHERE WE CAN COME TOGETHER AND HAVE COMMUNION OVER FOOD AND FARMING." HAMADI ALI//MARKETS MANAGER FOR PFC//FROM SOMALIA "MY FAVORITE PART IS MEETING OTHER COMMUNITIES AND HELPING THESE COMMUNITIES." THE PROVIDENCE FARM COLLECTIVE HAS SEVERAL UPCOMING FUNDRAISERS PLANNED TO HELP THEM REACH ITS 2.3 MILLION DOLLAR GOAL.

