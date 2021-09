Digging deeper at police COVID-19 transparency

They are often only a few feet sometimes only a few inches away from people.

Police officers who put themselves in harm’s way every day are dying from COVID-19.

Hundreds of officers around the country have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

That’s sparked questions on whether police departments are being transparent when it comes to releasing the number of COVID-19 cases hitting their agencies and how many officers are vaccinated.

Jeremy Chen reports.