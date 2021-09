Is working from home making Nevada's water issues worse?

AT 6:30 STARTS.... RIGHT NOW!IS WORKING FROM HOME.....MAKING OUR WATER ISSUES.... HEREIN NEVADA.... WORSE?A RECENT STUDY.... DONE BYU-N-L-V SAYS....THIS MIGHT BE.... THECASE!13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...BREE GUY TAKES A CLOSER LOOK ATTHE STUDY... AND WHATRESEARCHERS ARE PUSHINGLMAAWKERS TO DO... BEFORE IT’STOO LATE.LOOKIV LE:WHEN SOCIETY TOOK A DRAMATICSHIFT TO WORKING REMOTELY DURINGTHE PANDEMIC, LAS VEGAS WATERUSE SOARED - MAKING MATTERSWORSEOR F THE ALREADY DROUGHTSTRICKEN VALLEY.VO:SHWAING HANDS FREQUENTLY ANDJUST STAYING PUT IN THE HOMEDURING THE PANDEMIC--- DROVE UPTHE AMOUNT OF WATER PEOPLE USED.IN FACT, WE ARE USING MORE WATERANTH WHAT WE UTILIZED***BEFORE*** THE PANDEMIC---THAT’S RESIDENTIAL, COMMERICALAND SCHOOL USE COMBINED!WITH THE FUTURE UNCERTAIN,RESEARCHERS WORRY--- INCREASEDHYBRID OR COMPLETE WORK FROMHOME SITUATIONS WILL PUT ASTRAIN ON OUR ALREADY FEEBLEWATER SUPPLY.SOT: CO-AUTHOR DR. NICHOLASIRWIN, UNLV LEE BUNESISS SCHOOLECONOMICS PROFESSORWE WELCOME MORE PEOPLE COMING INFOR OUR ECONOMY AND ENRICHINGOUR ECONOMY AND DIVERSIFYING THEGREAT LAS VEGAS AREA.

HOWEVER,IF THEY COME IN WITH THE WATERUSAGE THEY ARE USE TO,ESPECIALLY BACK EAST WHERE I’MFROM WHERE WATER IS PLENTIFULAND WE NEVER HAVE TO WORRY ABOUTIT, THAT’S WHERE WE COULD RUNINTO TROUBLE.VO:THE STUDY USED HENDERSON WATERDISTRICT DATA FROM 2017 THROUGHSEPTEMBER 2020.THE FIINNDGS WERE ASTOUNDING.SOT:A MONTH AFTER THAT STAY-AT-HOMEORDER WAS DECLARED, RESIDENTSWERE USING 12% MORE WATER THANWHAT WE WOULD’VE EXPECTED BASEDON PREVIOUS USAGE.

THAT SECONDMONTH WE UP 26% AND 24% MORE INTHAT 3RD MONTH.

THEN WE HIT 36%MORE THAT 4TH MONTH.VO:WHEN WATER FROM THE COLORADORIVER WAS DIVIDED UP BETWEENSTATES IN 1922, NEVADA WAS GIVENABOUT 98 BILLION GALLONS PERYEAR.BUT THAT WAS WHEN THEPOPULATION WAS AROUND 80,000.THAT’S LESS THAN 3% OF THESTATE’S CURRENT POPULATION OF3.1 MILLION.SOT:THE REASON IT HASN’T BEENNEGOTIATED IS BECAUSE EVERYONEELSE, OTHER STATES, ARE REALLYHAPPY THEY GET THIS BIGALLOCATION.

YOU WOULD HAVE TOGET ALL THE STATES, PLUS MEXICOTO AGREE.

THEN IT WOULD HAVEO TBE RATIFIED BY EVERY STATE, PLUSMEXICO, PLUS CONGRESS AND THEPRESIDENT.VO:SO IN THICAS SE, RESEARCHERSURGE POLICYMAKERS TO PUT THEGROWING POPULATION AND MOREPEOPLE WORKING FROM HOME AT THEFOREFRONT OF THEIR WATERCONSERVATION DECISIONS.LOOK TAG:ACCORDING TO THE STUDY, WORKINGFROM HOME MAY SPEED UP VERESEWATER RESTRICTIONS IF SOMETHINGISN’T DONE.YOU CAN CHECK OUT THE STUDY ONOUR BSWEITE KTNV.COM.

BREE GUY