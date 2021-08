Cal Poly to require negative COVID-19 test before move-in

IN THE ICU HEALTH OFFICIALSREPORTED 114 NEW CASES TOD.AYCAL POLY WILL BE REQUIRING ALLSTUDENTS TO TEST FOR COVID 19BEFORE ARRIVING ON CAMPUSREGARDLESS OF VACCINATIONSTATUS BEFORE ONLY STUDENTS WHOARE NOT VACCINATED HAD TO GETTO A TEST BEFORE ARRIVING TOCAMPUS UNIVERSITY SAYS THATNEARLY 90% OF STUDENTS AREVACCINATED OR PLAN TO GETVACCINATED.

AS OF TODAY, 1035STUDEN HTSAVE REQUESTED AMEDICAL OR RELIGIOUS EXEMPONTITO THE VACCINE.

ANAND OTHER1081 HAVE NOT GIVEN THEUNIVERSITY THEIR VACCINA