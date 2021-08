The power of venom -- and how it could one day save your life | Mandë Holford

Venom can kill ... or it can cure.

In this fascinating talk, marine chemical biologist Mandë Holford shares her research into animal venom, from killer sea snails to platypuses and slow lorises -- and explores its potential to one day treat human diseases like cancer.

The mechanism behind this powerful substance is still mysterious, Holford says, but: "Someday, snail venom might just save your life."