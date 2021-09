Whitmer signs bills letting drunken drivers try to clear record

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of bills into law that will let some people convicted of drunk driving clear their records.

“No one should be defined by a mistake they have made in the past,” said Governor Whitmer.

“These bills allow Michiganders to move on from a past mistake in order to have a clean slate.

We must clear a path for first-time offenders so that all residents are able to compete for jobs with a clean record and contribute to their communities in a positive way.”