Shocking! Vaani Kapoor Gets Body Shamed In The Kapil Sharma Show

Actress Vaani Kapoor was the latest guest on The Kapil Sharma Show this Sunday, along with Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi.

The cast of Bell Bottom had appeared on the show to promote their recently released film and to have some fun.

But little did Vaani know that the jokes would actually turn into body shaming.