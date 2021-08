Porsche - Dusk till dawn

After a long night at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Porsche GT Team has an excellent chance to score a podium result.

As the sun rose on Sunday morning, the No.

92 Porsche 911 RSR driven by Kévin Estre, Neel Jani and Michael Christensen was running in third in the GTE-Pro class after 16 hours of racing.

The identical No.

91 ca.

515 PS vehicle currently ranks fourth.

However, both factory-run cars have lost contact with the leaders.