Shiv Sena backs Narayan Rane arrest, says such jibe at Modi would see sedition case | Oneindia News

Today, the Shiv Sena defended the arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane for his ‘slap’ comments against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; US President Joe Biden has informed the G7 leaders that the US plans to stick to the August 31 deadline of US troops withdrawal; Yesterday, in an attempt to settle matters in Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi met Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Health Minister T S Singh Deo; Delhi Police has arrested one Uttam Malik in connection with alleged inflammatory and anti-Muslim slogans raised at Jantar Mantar earlier this month.

