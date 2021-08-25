Raab: 'I was on the job, even when I was away'

Dominic Raab has defended his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, which unfolded while he was on holiday earlier this month, but admitted that "with hindsight" he would have returned to the UK sooner.

"When I was holed up in a hotel room … we secured the safe passage of over 9,000 people out.

I think that shows you I was on the job, even when I was away," the Foreign Secretary said.

Report by Buseld.

