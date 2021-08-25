We're Conjoined Twins Who Share Legs | BORN DIFFERENT

TWIN sisters Al Putri Anugrah and Al Putri Dewi Ningsih, from Indonesia, were born conjoined at the waist with a fully formed pair of arms and three legs between them.

The girl's father told Truly: “The doctors told us they wouldn’t survive long with their condition, but they are still here and healthy." At birth, doctors told the girl's parents they couldn’t be separated, as they shared a stomach and vital organs so they didn’t want to take the risk.

They have had some surgery over the years to improve aspects of their health.

The biggest breakthrough was having their extra leg removed, which was badly deformed, and has subsequently enabled them to become much more mobile.

The girls practice walking 15 minutes every day; as their legs move by two different bodies it has taken time to synchronise their movement but they are improving every day.

The girls have faced many obstacles in their young life and sadly lost their mother last year to illness.

Despite this, they remain positive about their future, attend school and have a loving, supportive group of friends.