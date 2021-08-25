Labour: UK must 'stop simply taking US orders'

Shadow defence secretary John Healey has claimed the UK made no attempt to influence the US over its plans to withdraw from Afghanistan, saying Britain "now needs to be a leader".

"The important thing now is that we stop simply taking US orders as we've done in recent years and insist on having our say.

Where we work with the Americans, we must have a say with the Americans," he said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn