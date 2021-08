Palm Beach County School Board 'will stand together' on mask mandate, chairman says

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday will discuss whether to file a legal challenge against Gov.

IT COMES ONE WEEK AFTERTHE BOARD VOTED TO MAKE FACEMASKS MANDATORY.

AFTER GOING AGAINSTTHE EXECUTIVE ORDERS ANDPUTTING A MASK MANDATEN IPLACE.<<FRANK BARBIERI 31:26 IF WEGET THE SAME TYPE OF LETTERTHAT BROWARD OR ALACHUA GOT,WE CTAERINLY WILL STANDTOGETHER, I CANOF MY COLLEAGUES ON THE BOARDANCHGING THEIR MINDS AT ISTHPOINT STANDING FIRM ON FACEMASKS..

PALM BEACH COUYNTSCHOOL BOARD CHAIRMAN FRANKBARBIERI SAYS WHILE THE BOARDHAS NOT HEARD FR SOMTATELEADERS YET... HE EXPECTS SITCOMING SOON.

FRANK 33:07 IBELIEVE WE SHOULD CHALLENGETHE EXECUTIVE ORDER, NOT THATI PERSONALLY WANT TO DEFY THEGOVERNOR, ITS NOT A CASEF OTHAT AT ALL, ITS JUST THAT WESEEM TO BE ON DIFFERENT PAGESAS HOW TO BEST PROTECT THECHILDREN AND STAFF IN OURSCHOOL DISTRICT.

AND RHTNOW..

HE SAYS THAT PROTECTIONINVOLVES EVERY STRATEGYPOSSIBLE INCLUDING MANDARYTOFACE MASKS.

BARBIERI 40:54MOST OF THE INFECTIONS ON OURCAMPUSES, THEY ARE COMING ONTO OUR CAMPUSES, CURRENTLY WEHAVE NO EVIDENCE THAT THERBEEN ANY TRANSMITTAL ON OURCAMPUS FROM ONE PERSON TOANOTHER BUT THAT MAY CHANGASETIME GOES SONUPERINTENDENTMIKE BURKE STANDING BYIS HBOARD'S DIFFICULT DECISION..LOOKING FOR ANY WAY TO SWLOTHE SPREAD OF COVID-19.

BURKE:WE ARE SEEING CHILDREN IN THEPEDIATRIC WARDS OF OURHOSPITALS AND THEY HAD TDOOWHAT THEY FELT WAS RIGHT ANDARE ON THE SIDE OF SAFY RETOUR KIDS BURKE 3:57 WERE NOTDOING THIS TO BE VINDICTIVE ORHARSH, WERE JUST TRYINTOGKEEP EVERYONE SAFE THEDISTRICT BROKE A RECORD MONDAYWITH 303 STUDENT CASESREPORTED IN ONE DAY.

BARBIERIWORRIES HOLOW NG THIS CURRENTRATE IS SUSTAINABLE.

BARBIERI35:14 ITS OBVIOUS WE HAVE ASERIOUS SITUATION ON OURHANDS, WE HAVE PRINCIPALS OUT,WE HAVE TEACHERS OUT,CERTAINLY WE HAVE STUDENTSOUT, AT SOME POINT IF THISDOESNWETEACHERS AND PRINCIPALS TO RUNOUR SCHOOL SYSTEM SO ITSIMPORTANT WE GET IT UNRCONTROL AS SOON AS POSSIE