Scene outside McDonald’s as protesters glue themselves to store as part of Extinction Rebellion protests in London

Protesters who glued themselves to McDonald’s as part of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) protests in London have been arrested.Members of Animal Rebellion – who are closely aligned with the XR environmental protest group – gathered for an “occupation” of the Leicester Square branch of the fast food giant.Protesters were pictured with their hands glued to the glass, while others held up yellow flags at the front of the store.Credit: @RebelsAnimal via Twitter