Toddler with down syndrome walks to mom after open heart surgery

After several failed attempts to get her son to walk after surgery, this mom decided to fake cry and see if he would walk over to comfort her.

His doctors wouldn’t let them go home until he was up and walking.

They had been trying for 2 days to get him to walk.

She knew he could do it, he was just scared and in pain.

He is a very compassionate boy and just could not resist trying to cheer me up his mom.

This was a huge step in his recovery!