Woman calls out brother after discovering his ‘extreme’ financial lie

A 19-year-old woman is furious with her older brother because he stole her PS4 and refuses to return it.She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for help.Her father bought her a PS4 years ago.But when her brother became interested in video games, he hijacked the console.Then when he moved away for college, he took the PS4 with him.Now, she wants it back, but when she confronted her brother, things exploded."Apparently, his girlfriend decided to become a stay-at-home wife, and he’s paying the bills." she explained."He thought I was aware of this, so he was super upset that I’d 'be such a greedy b**** in his time of need'".We argued more before he ended up hanging up and blocking me on everything.[I] found out he lied about the financial hardships.Reddit users thought her brother was completely in the wrong."Your brother literally stole from you," a person said