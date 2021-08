Former CIA officer on possible Havana syndrome incident: This was no coincidence

Former CIA senior intelligence officer Marc Polymeropoulos joins CNN’s Brianna Keilar to discuss the delay of Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip in Southeast Asia.

Harris’ departure was delayed after her office was informed of a “report of a recent possible anomalous health incident.” That term is how the government usually refers to the mysterious Havana syndrome that has sickened hundreds of US officials over the past few years.