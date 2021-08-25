RED ROULETTE: Wealth, Power, Corruption, and Vengeance in Today's China

A peek inside the unique an incendiary memoir from Desmond Shum, an entrepreneur who rose to the highest realms of power and money in China and whose wife was disappeared.

Red Roulette reveals the truth of what is happening inside the country's wealth-making machine.

“Rarely has anyone in modern China been brave enough to violate its oppressive code of silence and give an honest firsthand account of what really goes on in the corridors of power.

Shum breaks all the rules so we can see it for ourselves and it's not pretty.”—Bill Browder, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Red Notice